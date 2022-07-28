Was a clothing designer at U.S. Army Natick Laboratories

MELROSE — Anthony S. “Tony” Pingiaro, 91 of Melrose, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on July 24, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Mary A. (Bonasera) Pingiaro. Dear son of the late Saverio and Maria (Onarato) Pingiaro. Loving father of Ann Marie Dello Iacono and her late husband Fred of Malden, Linda S. Pingiaro and her companion Robert Miller of Somerville and the late Anthony F. Pingiaro. Caring brother of the late Vincenza Ciavola and her late husband John and his late wife Anna. Also survived by many loving and caring nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Tony was born in Boston, raised in East Boston and Everett. Raising his family in Melrose for 63 years. Tony graduated from Boston Latin School in 1947. He went into the U.S. Army in 1947. He was honorably discharged in 1952. He later returned to the evening program at Boston State College. Graduating from Boston State with a bachelor’s degree of science in January of 1982 at age 52.

His professional career as self-taught tailor and clothing cutter for many years with local textile manufactures. He was a former union member and treasurer of Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America Union in Boston (ACWA). In 1970, he pursued a career at U. S. Army Natick Laboratories, as a clothing designer. His position included the design of all military uniforms, postal uniforms and ballistic vests. He retired in March of 1997.

Tony loved gardening, grilling and going to the racetrack. He always enjoyed traveling for business and pleasure. Over the years he traveled all over the United States and abroad to the Caribbean Islands, Aruba, Italy, England, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, South America, China, Australia, Canada, Mexico and Vietnam. He loved spending his winters in Ft. Lauderdale with many cherished friends. Mary and Tony loved ballroom dancing and playing cards with friends and family.

Tony was also a long-time volunteer for many veterans’ groups and a member of the Vittori-Rocci Post in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Melrose Veterans Fund C/O Melrose City Hall, 562 Main St., Melrose, MA 02176. For online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com.