CATALDO AMBULANCE headquarters at 200 Water St. will be getting an upgrade and facelift after the Zoning Board of Appeals approved the changes at its July meeting. Among other things, the second story will be removed. (Mark Sardella Photo)

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The Zoning Board of Appeals has granted a Special Permit and made determinations and findings that will allow Cataldo Ambulance to upgrade its building and site at 200 Water St.

The changes will result in a reduced-sized building for Cataldo to garage its local ambulance fleet and crews. Among other changes, the second story is being removed from the building.

At the July 13 meeting, John Ogren of Hayes Engineering presented some minor changes to the plans that were made since the last hearing.

There was some discussion of adding additional plantings along the nearby Mill River and between a rain garden on the site and Water Street.

It was agreed that a stone dust area behind the building that had been used for parking under the building’s previous use as an autobody shop will be allowed to revegetate and revert back to its natural state. A fence will be added to define that area.

When the discussion turned to the building itself, questions were raised regarding the lighting on the building. ZBA member Chip Tarbell was concerned that the board had not received exact specifications for the exterior lights on the proposed plan.

Dennis Cataldo said that he had never been asked to provide exact lighting specifications at any of the ambulance company’s other locations. He said that they typically do whatever lighting is necessary for safety and access.

Attorney Brian McGrail, representing Cataldo, suggested that the matter of lighting specs could be handled in the conditions for the project. Since construction will not begin before Sept. 1, he suggested that if the board were to approve the project, he could return at the board’s Aug. 17 meeting with the requested specs for the lights along with an operations and maintenance plan.

McGrail reviewed the project conditions with the board. It was agreed that no more than four vehicles will be allowed to park in the stone dust area out back, and no parking will be allowed there after 8 p.m.

McGrail noted that another condition requires the applicant to provide the DPW Engineering Division with an easement that will allow the town to access and maintain the 48-inch town-owned drainage culvert that runs underneath the property.

There was no public testimony when the hearing was opened to the public.

Tarbell made the motion to approve the use of the property as a public safety building for the ambulance service along with the proposed changes, extensions and alterations to the building, which the board determined would not be more detrimental than the existing nonconformities.

That motion was approved unanimously.

The board also granted a Special Permit for reductions in the requirements for off-street parking.

The ZBA also made a number of findings and determinations related to the application.

The board found that the proposed use is essential and desirable to the public convenience and welfare and will not create or add undue traffic congestion or impair pedestrian safety.

They determined that the proposed use would not overload public water, drainage or sewer systems.

The board also made a finding that the proposed use will not impair the integrity or character of the district and will not be detrimental to public health, convenience or welfare.