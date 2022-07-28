A loving, sociable woman with a strong spirit and generous heart

METHUEN — Barbara A. (Morse) Balcom, a former longtime resident of Melrose and Pope’s Harbour, Nova Scotia, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Cedar View Rehabilitation Center in Methuen. She was 87.

Barbara was born in Boston on April 11, 1935; daughter of Newfoundlanders the late Adella (Murphy) Morse and William Morse. At nine months of age, she tragically lost her mother, and was raised by her aunt and uncle, Mary and Daniel Morse in East Boston. After graduating from high school, at age 19 she married East Boston native Thomas Balcom. They settled in Melrose where they raised a family of two children while Barbara worked as a Bookkeeper for the Cross Country Motor Club.

Barbara’s love of Nova Scotia including all her friends and family held strong throughout her entire life. With her own family, every summer a pilgrimage was made to Sheet Harbour, Nova Scotia to spend time with friends and relatives. Later in life after Tom retired, they purchased seven acres of land in Pope’s Harbour along the coastline and enjoyed being surrounded by family and the natural beauty of Nova Scotia for much of the year. Barbara was happiest sitting on the porch, looking out over the water, or gathering around the table for a game of cards with her family. She enjoyed trips shopping in Halifax with family, and a glass of wine at the end of the day with “Aunt Sue.”

Barbara was a loving, sociable woman with a strong spirit and generous heart. With a good sense of humor, she loved to laugh and had a soft spot for animals, especially her dogs. She was a doting and supportive grandmother, and enjoyed knitting even making a baby blanket for her great-grandchild on the way. Most of all, her love of Nova Scotia was the backbone of her life, and she found strength in the happiness of being with friends and family. She will be deeply missed, but her long life will continue in the hearts and minds of her family.

Barbara was the beloved wife of the late Capt. Thomas S. Balcom with whom she shared 63 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Kathy Kaplan and her husband Larry of Methuen, and Thomas S. Balcom of Springfield. Mother-in-law of Laurie Balcom of Melrose. Proud grandmother of Leia Tummino and her husband Peter of Wilmington. Dear sister of the late William Morse, Thomas Morse, Warren Morse, Lillian Christensen, Mary Shea, Rose McKechnie, John Joyce and Thomas Joyce. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends were invited to gather in honor of Barbara’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Monday, July 25 from 9-10:30 a.m., before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield for her funeral Mass celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment in St. Martin’s Cemetery, Nova Scotia. Gifts in Barbara’s memory may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 1 Dunham Rd., #200, Billerica MA 01821, or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 51 Blossom St., Boston MA 02114. For online tribute: RobinsonFuneralHome.com.