Enjoyed traveling, listening to talk radio and taking moving pictures

MELROSE — Arthur L. Cook, longtime resident of Melrose, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at a Melrose healthcare facility. He was 96.

Born on March 5, 1926 in Wakefield, Arthur was one of four children of the late Harry and Mary Cook. He grew up in Melrose graduating from Melrose High School. After graduation, Arthur served in the United States Army during WWII and the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1951. He married his beloved Jewel on October 18, 1950 and they raised their family in Melrose.

Arthur went to night school at Bentley College earning his bachelor’s degree. He worked as an accountant at Arkwright in Boston for over thirty years before his retirement.

Arthur enjoyed traveling with Jewel to the White Mountains, Prince Edward Island, the Thousand Islands, Florida, and Cape Cod. He also enjoyed taking moving pictures in the age before camcorders became ubiquitous, working on taxes during tax season, and listening to talk radio.

Arthur will be missed by all.

Arthur was the beloved husband of the late Jewel (Babson) Cook with whom he shared 72 years of marriage. Devoted father of Robert Cook of Waltham. Loving brother of the late Robert Cook, Helen Cherubine, and Richard Cook. Cherished grandfather of Christianna Hogue and her husband Daniel of SD, Jamee Coulter-Cook of Waltham, and Nathaniel Coulter-Cook of Waltham. Proud great-grandfather of Kian and Aria Hogue. Uncle of Robert, Edward, and Gary Cook, and former father-in-law of Laura Coulter of Waltham.

Relatives and friends were invited to gather in honor of Arthur’s life at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose for his funeral service on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. Interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

