Barbara Stone, 87

May 13, 2021 by jkeating624

Published May 14, 2021

MELROSE — Barbara (Butler) Stone, formerly of Lynnfield, passed away surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was 87.

She was the beloved wife of the late Robert J.W. Stone with whom she shared 25 years of marriage. She was also the devoted mother of Karen Stone Talwar of New York, New York; Jacqueline Comeau and her husband David of Lynnfield; and Meredith Stone of Middleton. Barbara was the loving sister of the late Rosemary Rudolph and the cherished grandmother of Mackenzie and Cameron Comeau.

She felt strongly about the importance of volunteering, giving of her time to the League of Women Voters and The Home for Little Wanderers. She was also an avid golfer.

She was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and a loyal friend. Family was always her first priority. She especially loved traveling the world with family and friends. She had a warm smile, a big heart, and a kind word for everyone she met. Barbara always saw the good in people and everyone loved her.

Relatives and friends paid their respects at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Tuesday, May 11 from 4-7 p.m. and again on Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, 645 Main St., Melrose for her funeral service which was celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment was at Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield.

Gifts in Barbara’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association MA/NH Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.