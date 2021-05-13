Wesley E. Lord, 84

NORTH READING — Wesley E. Lord, 84, of North Reading, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, April 4, 2021 after a period of declining health.

He was born in Boston to Clifton and Mary (Hogan) Lord and grew up and attended school in Melrose. After graduation, he enlisted and served in the Army Reserve for eight years.

Wesley married Eleanor (Hongisto) in Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire on September 27, 1958. They resided in Melrose for seven years before settling in North Reading.

Mr. Lord owned and operated several businesses including Lord’s Service Station in Everett and Lord’s Landing Marina and Campground on Ossipee Lake in New Hampshire.

Mr. Lord proudly became a member of Wyoming Lodge of Masons alongside his father in 1957 and he twice served as Commander of Metro North Commandery, as well as treasurer. He was a member of Bektash Shrine in Concord, New Hampshire and was Potentate in 2016. He was also on the board of Governors of Shriners Hospital for Children in Montreal, Canada for nine years.

Mr. Lord enjoyed traveling and camping with his family. He also enjoyed cruises, especially the cruises to Alaska and to the Panama Canal. He was an avid fan of the New England sports teams and was involved with local youth sports programs.

In addition to his wife of 62 years, he is survived by his children, Allen (Cynthia) of Danvers; Sharon Roberts of North Chelmsford; Stephen (Vicki) of Fort Collins, Colorado; and Jeffrey (Jennifer Dunton) of Milton, New Hampshire; his nephew Clifton “Skip” Lord III, who lived with the family; his grandchildren, Katherine, Ashley, Katelyn, Patrick and Bridget; two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Kimberly, his parents and his brothers Richard, Clifton Jr., and Robert.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Wesley Lord to Shriners Hospitals for Children or the charity of one’s choice.

A memorial visitation will be held at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., North Reading (corner of Rte. 28 and Park St. at the Reading line) on Friday, May 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. During the visitation there will be a brief service by the Masons. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. To leave an online message of condolence, visit www.cotafuneralhomes.com.