Carolyn J. Chadsey, 74

Jul 12, 2021 by jkeating624

Published July 9, 2021

MELROSE — Carolyn J. (Davis) Chadsey, longtime Melrose resident, passed away peacefully with the grace and poise she always had, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, with her family by her side. She was 74.

Born on June 23, 1947, in Medford, Carolyn was one of two children of the late Arthur W. and Greta A. (Ells) Davis. She grew up in Malden, graduating from Malden High School in 1965.

As a child, Carolyn saw no reason that she couldn’t do the things the boys did, so she dressed up as a cowpoke, loved climbing trees, riding her bike, catching fish, and getting dirty. In her later years of school, Carolyn was in the Glee Club, where she honed her singing skills (a passion she passed on to her always entertaining granddaughter). Her family says she carried a song in her heart throughout her life, right up to the end.

After high school, Carolyn got her Associate in Science Degree from MassBay Community College in Wellesley. In August of 1969, Carolyn married Clinton Chadsey, her high school sweetheart, after his return from Vietnam.

Carolyn worked for 28 years in executive administrative assistant positions at Winchester Hospital, including its affiliated Highland Healthcare Associates Independent Physicians Association (IPA), where she made numerous lifelong friends.

While she enjoyed a long career, her first love was her adoring family and her many relatives. She was a proud wife, mother, and grandmother. She and Clint shared many beautiful memories together, and Carolyn was exceptionally active in the lives of her children and granddaughter. There was no limit to her giving nature and the time she spent with her family. Carolyn always felt that her family was her crowning achievement.

Almost equally important to Carolyn were her friendships. She realized that deep and long-lasting friendships took work, and she was never afraid to put in the effort. She had a way about her that reflected the best of what she saw in you. She made you feel like you were the most important person, and to her, you were because she saw something special in everyone.

Carolyn enjoyed plentiful family outings including attending concerts with Clint (with her favorite being Bruce Springsteen), going to Red Sox spring training in Florida, family vacations to Disney World, summer vacations to Peggy’s Cove in Nova Scotia and trips to Portland, Maine. She was also an eloquent writer who left a treasure trove of words as a legacy to her wit and wisdom.

Carolyn was a beloved presence in the lives of those she touched. Her love for others, compassion, wicked sense of humor, and shining light will be missed by all.

Carolyn was the beloved wife of the late Clinton J. Chadsey with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Derek M. Chadsey of Warner, NH, and Jill E. Soucy and her husband Chris of Hamilton. Loving sister of the late Nancy L. (Davis) Pothier and her surviving husband Richard of Peabody, and sister-in-law of Ralph W. Chadsey Jr. and his wife Suzanne of Norfolk. Cherished GranD of Ella “Ells” M. Soucy. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Relatives & friends gathered in honor of Carolyn’s life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, on Thursday, July 15 from 4-7 p.m.

Those wishing to make a charitable gift in memory of Carolyn may do so at Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA 01930, or https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/donate.html.

For online tribute, or directions visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com