Retired Melrose Firefighter who was self-reliant and hardworking

TEWKSBURY — Clifford G. “Cliff” Chubbuck, of Tewksbury and formerly longtime resident of Melrose, died at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at age 85.

Cliff was born in Stoneham on August 3, 1936, one of two children of the late G. Rayford Chubbuck and Florence (Davey) Chubbuck. A native of Melrose, Cliff graduated from Melrose High School, Class of 1954, and joined the Naval Reserves. He worked on the Boston and Maine Railroad for eight years as the Fireman until joining the Melrose Fire Department. Cliff served the City of Melrose from 1962 until his retirement in 1992 as a loyal and well-respected Firefighter.

Cliff married Betty Woodman on January 9, 1959 and settled in Melrose to raise a family of three children. Hard working and dedicated, Cliff built many lifelong friendships with others on the Fire Department, but always remained humble of his work, refusing all accolades. Born during the Great Depression, Cliff was a self-reliant, hardworking man who often helped his friends in the trades, and took pride in his work. He was happy to help his neighbors whenever needed, and shared his love for sarcasm and a laugh freely.

Cliff loved annual travel with Betty to Disney World, many barge trips up and down the Mississippi, and experienced many countries in Europe. He and Betty enjoyed regular trips to Friendly’s for breakfast, and often took day trips across New England. In his free time at home, Cliff was an avid reader of non-fiction history-based books, and loved movies, especially a good John Wayne classic.

Cliff was a disciplined man, yet always had a good sarcastic, one liner for you. He will be deeply missed, but always remembered for his loyalty and love for family.

Cliff was the beloved husband of Betty M. (Woodman) Chubbuck with whom he shared 52 years of marriage. Devoted father of Susan J. Rhodes of Tewksbury, Andrew C. Chubbuck, Sr. and his wife Lyn of Derry, N.H., and Meg A. Williams of Nashua, N.H. Dear brother of the late Irene H. Cummings. Cherished grandfather of Andrew Chubbuck Jr., Joseph Chubbuck, Ro Gavin Chubbuck, Emily Williams, and Olivia Williams. Loving great-grandfather of Arielle, Anna, Aubrey, and Alistair.

Relatives and friends were invited to gather in honor of Cliff’s life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, on Wednesday, July 13 from 4-7 p.m., and for his funeral service on Thursday, July 14 at 9 a.m. Gifts in memory of Cliff to American Cancer Society, PO Box 1120, Framingham, MA 01701 or www.cancer.org. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.