Very spiritual, loyal and caring person who loved to entertain

MELROSE — Conchessa M. “Connie” Daley, 96, a resident of Melrose for many years and formerly from Canada, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2022. She was born in Newfoundland, Canada on March 14, 1926 to David and Kathleen Daley.

Left to mourn Connie are her two loving sisters in Newfoundland, Patricia Butland and Clotilda Daley, as well as many nieces and nephews. Connie is predeceased by her parents: David and Kathleen Daley; her brothers: Brendan (Ellen Miller), Larry (Bernice) and Michael (Leona); sisters: Sally Martin (Frank), Katherine Fagan (Harold), and Madeline Daley, as well as her brother-in-law, Michael Butland.

Conchessa belonged to St. Mary’s Church in Melrose for many years; she loved her church and the many friends she met. She was a very spiritual, loyal, and caring person. Conchessa believed that God answered all her prayers. She was a nurse for many years. She loved her career and loved working in hospitals. She was also a dancing teacher prior to being a nurse. She loved to entertain her friends until she became ill over the past few years, and was well known for her banana bread, of which she used to make for her friends.

Conchessa won many awards for her volunteer work, including a Women’s Achievement Award, as well as many awards as a nurse. Conchessa was known to family and friends as “Connie.” She loved her family very much and cherished her visits with them.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham. Interment to follow the Mass at Wyoming Cemetery, 205 Sylvan St., Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.