Very involved with the K of C Council #128 and loved taking cruises

SAUGUS — Kenneth W. “Kenny” Flint passed away suddenly on August 18, 2022 at his home in Saugus; he was only 66 years of age. Ken was born in Winthrop on July 29, 1956 to the late Ralph and Dorothy Mae (Johnson) Flint; he was raised in Medford and graduated from Medford High School Class of 1974. After high school Ken went to Watch Repair School in the North End in Boston and owned many watches and clocks throughout his life, he also worked as a District Manager for Cumberland Farms for many years.

Mr. Flint was a Melrose resident for over 40 years before moving to Saugus several years ago. Kenny loved to go boating in his younger years and spent many summers on Long Lake in Bridgeton, Maine at the family cottage. Kenny was also very involved with the Knights of Columbus Council #128 in Melrose for many years. Kenny and his wife Anne loved to travel to Alaska, Aruba and Florida and taking cruises, he also cherished his trips to the Crazy Horse Ranch in Bozeman, Montana. Kenny loved his weekly trips to My Diner in Melrose as well as cruising the isles of The Home Depot and Lowe’s. He will be sorely missed by his wife Anne and all his family and friends. Ken also had a very close relationship with his late nephew Lucas Flint (memorial fund is listed below).

Ken was the beloved husband of 15 years to Anne E. (Brown) Flint. Brother of David Flint of Florida. Brother-in-law of Susan Flint of Braintree. Cherished uncle of the late Lucas Flint. Also survived by many family members, friends, and his beloved cat Katie.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose, on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 4 – 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church, Herbert St. Melrose, on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 10 a.m., followed by a burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ken’s name to his nephew’s memorial fund The Lucas Flint Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 850131, Braintree, MA 02185. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.