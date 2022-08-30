A kind and thoughtful man who had a genuine heart

TEWKSBURY — Matthew Hamilton, 63 of Tewksbury, died unexpectedly August 7, 2022 in Maine where he spent his weekends fishing with his buddies. The family is deeply saddened by his sudden death. He was born in 1959 to Sandra Perkins and George Hamilton.

Matt was raised in Melrose, graduated Melrose High School in 1978 and then enlisted in the USAF where he was stationed in Arkansas.

Matt was the husband of Sue Conn Hamilton. Father of Andrew and his wife Sigourney of North Reading, Meghan of Watertown and Alex of Tewksbury. Matt was the caring brother of Brenda of Saugus, Dawn of N.H., Todd and his wife Michele of Florida and Diane Ardizzoni and her husband Paul of Melrose. Matt is also survived by his grandson Chase and several nieces and nephews and many friends.

Matt’s genuine heart and kind soul were on display to all he encountered. Matt was kind, thoughtful, caring and loyal to a fault and would do anything for anyone and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Matt was happiest when he had a fishing rod in his hand, spending time with his children and grandson Chase and cooking.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose, on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 3 – 6 p.m. with a funeral service including military honors at 6 p.m. A celebration of Matt’s life was continued after the service at Anthony’s Restaurant 105 Canal St. Malden at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Matt’s name In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: American Parkinson Disease Association, 85 East Concord Street, Ground Floor, Boston, MA 02118 or @ www.parkinson.org.