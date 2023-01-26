Loving father and kind, funny, and charismatic

EVERETT — Derek Joseph Jefferson, a life long resident of Everett, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 61 years old due to many health complications.

Derek is survived by his three children; Mackenzie, Andrew “AJ”, and Giana Jefferson; his grandson, Adrian Dias; and his other half Jeanne Norton. He is predeceased by his brother Stephen Jefferson. Son of the late William Joseph Jefferson and Gladys “Gerry” (Martin) Jefferson.

Derek was born in Everett on July 3, 1961 to William and Gerry Jefferson. He grew up in Everett his whole life with his brother Stephen “Stevie.” Derek graduated Everett High School Class of 1979. After graduating, Derek decided to enter the US Army National Guard where he served as a military police officer.

Derek was a loving father and avid Boston sports lover. He enjoyed attending his son’s games where you could hear him from anywhere in the stadium using his booming “I’m not yelling” voice to cheer him on. While never missing a step bragging about his daughters and their accomplishments.

Derek in his free time enjoyed listening to the music he grew up with, watching World War II documentaries, and relaxing at home compared to his younger years when he could be seen at any karaoke night belting out his favorite toons with his friends.

He played football in high school, and softball for many years after. Derek was kind, funny, and charismatic. His smile lit up any room he was in. He loved making people laugh and having a good time. He was truly the life of the party.

Visiting hours were held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose, from 2 – 5 p.m. A funeral service was held at the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 5 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at the Knights of Columbus, 23 W. Foster St., Melrose. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend.

Any donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation in his honor. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com