Known for his infectious smile and dedication to his family

MELROSE — At the age of 86, Dr. Charles Henry Logue Jr. passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. “Charlie”/ “Chaz” was known for his infectious smile, affable demeanor and dedication to his family.

Charlie was a loving husband to Ina Harriett Logue, his wife of 62 years; father to Cheryl Ann (Chip), Jon Fredrick (Merilee), Michael Francis Dana (Severa), and Charles Robert (Kelli). Born and raised in Melrose, he graduated from Melrose High in 1954. He attended The University of Maine, where he has active socially; joining the Sigma Chi Fraternity and becoming a member, athletically, participating on U Maine’s Golf Team, and patriotically, by enrolling in the Army ROTC program.

Upon graduation from the University of Maine in 1958, Charlie attended officer training in Fort Benning, GA and remained active for one year and then a reserve officer for ten years. He enrolled in Tufts University and obtained a Master’s Degree in Education in 1961. While at Tuft’s Charlie fell in love with, and later married, his wife Ina.

After graduation, Charlie and Ina moved to Rockport, Ma where he taught high school science. It was during this year that Charlie received an offer to teach at the Oil Companies School in Tripoli, Libya. Charlie and Ina lived in Tripoli from 62-64. During their stay, the gathered lifelong friends and stories that Charlie would tell for years. Charlie, and his family, moved back to the US (Yorktown Heights, NY – 64), then Morton Grove, IL in 1965.

His work with Gulf Oil eventually led him to move to Mt. Lebanon, PA in 1967. Charlie would live in Mt. Lebanon for the next 36 years working at Gulf Oil, St. Vincent’s College, Magee Women’s Hospital, US Air, and R Davenport & Asst. During his time in Pittsburgh area Charlie stayed engaged in many activities including Mt. Lebanon Jaycees, Mt. Lebanon Hockey Assn, Highland Country Club, and South Hills Country Club. He also continued his educational pursuits by earning a PHD in Higher Education from the University of Pittsburgh in 1976.

Even though Charlie was busy professionally and socially, he stayed actively engaged in the lives of his children, attending skating events, hockey games, golf tournaments and football games. Every friend of his kids loving seeing “Chaz” because they always knew that he would great them with a huge smile and share a humorous story or anecdote.

He continued to cheer for his grandchildren (Jackie, Jake, Callie – Cheryl, Carlee, Mckenzie – Jon, Caytana, Ezra -Michael, Charlie, Matthew-Bob) and great grandchildren (Payton, Declan, Beckett – Jackie).

Charlie and Ina retired to Long Boat Key, Fla. in 2004.

In addition to his four children, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren, Charlie is also survived by his loving brothers James (Carina), Barry (Gail) and Richard (Adriana) and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Charles and his mother Ethel.

A memorial service celebrating Mr. Logue’s life will be held in Malden in May 2023. The exact date will be announced shortly.