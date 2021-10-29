WINTER PARK, Fla. — Dr. Charles Richard McNamara, of Winter Park, Florida, entered into the presence of the Lord on September 27, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Dr. McNamara was born on August 6, 1954 in Melrose. He was the fifth child of Christine and Dr. Francis McNamara. A 1979 graduate of Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, he completed two residencies, one in anesthesiology and one in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina. He completed a third residency in Dental Implantology at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. He taught clinical oral surgery at Tufts University and at the University of Miami.

Charlie settled in Winter Park, Florida where he was a partner in the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Mid Florida. He was a diplomat of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He served as the Chair of the Department of Oral Surgery for Florida Hospital and The Orlando Regional Medical Center and was a member of the Board of Directors for the Dental Society of Greater Orlando.

Charles is survived by his wife and best friend, Joan McNamara. He leaves behind four children and their spouses: Charles McNamara, Jr. and Sarah Minnis; Muriel Collins and Ryan Collins and grandson Charles Collins; Rory McNamara; and Anna Christine Faircloth. He is survived by his siblings and their spouses: Dr. Francis McNamara and Genevieve McNamara; Paul McNamara and Samuel Johnson; Christine Haigis; John McNamara and Linda McNamara; and numerous nieces and nephews. Charles was preceded in death by his father and mother, Dr. Francis McNamara and Christine McNamara; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dr. Grover Smith and Christine Smith; and his brothers-in-law, Dr. Michael Smith and Cdr. Erwin Haigis, USNRet.

A funeral Mass was held on Saturday, October 16 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Winter Park, Florida. In lieu of flowers the family requested that donations be made in Dr. McNamara’s name to the Semper Fi Fund (www.semperfifund.org)