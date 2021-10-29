Margaret M. “Peggy” McGee, 71, a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer on Monday, October 18.

Peggy was born and raised in Cambridge, graduating from Cambridge Rindge and Latin class of ‘69 before beginning her career as an outpatient clerk at Cambridge Hospital, where she worked for over 15 years. It was in Cambridge that she met Paul, her husband of 46 years. Peggy was caring, kind and selfless. She enjoyed nothing more than time spent with friends and family and made everyone she spoke with feel like the most important person in the world. She enjoyed a nice cup of tea, was a skilled photographer, and she loved to laugh. She had a great sense of humor. She was immeasurably strong, resilient, and endlessly optimistic.

She is remembered fondly by her daughter Jennifer and boyfriend, Nathaniel, of Tewksbury; her son Michael and wife, Amanda, of Beverly; her brother Michael Corkery and wife, Maureen, of FL; her sister-in-law Elaine Jones and husband, Richard, of Woburn; and by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She loved them all immensely, and they are blessed to have had her in their lives.

Visiting hours were held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Mary’s Church, Herbert St., Melrose on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

Please if you are not vaccinated, family has asked that you wear a mask. For directions and to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com.