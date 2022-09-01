A devoted mother and grandmother who was an avid Boston sports fan

MELROSE — Linda S. (Cleary) Smith, a lifelong resident of Melrose, died peacefully on August 24, 2022 at the age of 82. She was born on April 8, 1940 to the late Arthur and Annie (Critch) Cleary. Linda was raised in Melrose and graduated from Melrose High School in 1958.

Linda married her high school sweetheart, John, in 1965, and they remained in Melrose to raise their children. She worked for Alliance Express Oil for many years in addition to being a full-time mom. Linda was a devoted grandmother; she always loved attending her grandchildren’s events and was their number one fan. She also was an avid Boston sports fan, and loved traveling to the White Mountains of New Hampshire, Cape Cod, and Florida with her family and friends.

Linda was the loving mother of Scott Smith and his wife Kimberly of Melrose, and Kimberly Norris and her husband Kurt of Melrose. Proud grandmother of Kyle, Alyssa, Connor, Emily and Abigail. Former wife of the late John Smith. Sister of the late Richard and Robert Cleary. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose, on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 4 -7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home following the visitation at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at Parkinson.org. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.