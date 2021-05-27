Jessie G. Suozzo, 98

May 28, 2021

MELROSE — Jessie G. Suozzo, of Melrose, died peacefully on May 19, 2021 at the age of 98. She was born on April 12, 1923 to Pasquale and Angela (Scarpa) Suozzo, and was raised in East Boston.

Jessie was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Church and the St. Mary’s Ladies Sodality in Melrose. She was a very active volunteer at the parish and took particular pride in polishing the wood floor around the altar. In addition to her volunteer work at St. Mary’s, she also spent time volunteering at the Servant’s Heart Food Pantry in Melrose.

Jessie was predeceased by her three siblings; the late Josephine Cross, Anthony Suozzo and his wife Reba, and Wilfred Suozzo. She was the sister-in-law of Barbara Wynters of Winthrop. Loving aunt of Peggy Vecchia of Winthrop, Christine D’Amore and her husband Robert of Tilton, New Hampshire, Anthony Suozzo and his wife Cheryl of Boxford, Fred Suozzo and his wife Gigi of West Peabody, Edward Suozzo of Winthrop, the late Richard Cross, the late Joseph Suozzo, the late Stephen Suozzo, and the late James Suozzo. She was the dear friend of Shirley Samson of Melrose. Also survived by many great nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church, Melrose. Interment will follow the mass at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to A Servant’s Heart Food Pantry, 200 Franklin St., Melrose, or non perishable food donations are always welcome. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.