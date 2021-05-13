James Daly Jr., 86

May 13, 2021 by jkeating624

Published May 14, 2021

MELROSE — James F. Daly Jr. passed away on May 9, 2021. He was the beloved son of James F. and Josephine (Barry) Daly. Jim was born in South Boston 86 years ago. He was married to Jane (Donahoe) Daly for 57 years. Father of James F. III and his wife Kimberly of Groton, Elizabeth Jones and her husband Thomas of Byfield and Kathleen Pereira and her husband Peter of Mendon. Dear grandfather of Patrick, Christina and Catherine Daly; Theodore and Daniel Jones; and Lillian and Isabella Pereira. He also leaves his brother Paul of Quincy and Joseph of Dorchester, and his late sisters Ann Marie McBride and Joan Hilton.

Jim graduated from Boston Latin School, Boston College Class of 1957 and received his masters degree from Boston State College. He was an educator in the City of Boston as a teacher, administrator and principal for 40 years before retiring. He also served as a Eucharistic Minister at Incarnation Church in Melrose as well as a volunteer, Boy Scout Leader, and CCD teacher and was the baseball commissioner of the Incarnation Baseball League. He was a past Grand Knight, Melrose Council #128 Knights of Columbus and District Deputy K of C. Jim enjoyed traveling with his Chi Rho friends and also with his Boston College classmates. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral from the Gately Funeral Home on Saturday, May 15 at 9 a.m. followed by a mass of Christian burial at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St. Melrose at 10 a.m. Burial at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s name to Special Olympics Massachusetts, 512 Forest St. Marlborough, MA 01752 or at www.specialolympicsmaorg or to a charity of your choice. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.