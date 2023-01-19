Wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend

BOXFORD — Mary H. (Mulcahy) Myslinski, of Boxford, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023 at the age of 78. She was born in Duluth, MN, on February 27, 1944 to the late John and Helen (Gehring) Mulcahy. Mary graduated from Youngstown State University in Ohio and went on to teach grade school in the Youngstown public school system.

Mary soon met her future husband, Thomas, they married in 1972, and lived in Missouri and Illinois before settling in Massachusetts to raise their daughter Ann. Mary was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Melrose, she also enjoyed doing needle work in her spare time. She always cherished long drives with her late husband to get dinner, or to visit the lighthouse in York, Maine. Mary loved her family very much; she was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Mary was the loving mother of Ann M. Plumer and her husband Mike of Melrose. Proud grandmother of Matthew and Sean Plumer. Caring sister of John Mulchay and his wife Patricia of South Carolina, and Mark Mulcahy and his wife Nancy of Georgia. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A funeral service was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow the service at Puritan Lawn Cemetery, 185 Lake St., Peabody. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Mass Down Syndrome Congress. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.