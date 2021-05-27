George Knox

May 27, 2021 by jkeating624

MALDEN — It is with a heavy sad heart to announce George Buddy Knox passed away the afternoon of May 16, 2021 with family at his side. To friends and family and those that knew him, he went by Buddy after his Dad. George was a huge sports person and watched local, college and the pro’s. He could talk sports with anyone who spent time with him and was always reading different sport pages and magazines. His favorite college football team was Boston College followed by Notre Dame, Army, and Navy, as long as they were not playing against BC.

George grew up in Malden and lived there for most of his life. He went to Beebe Jr. High, and was a graduate of Malden High School, Class of 1956. He had a passion for baseball and was a pitcher, and actually tried out for the New York Yankees.

Buddy worked for the Post Office, and was a letter carrier in Malden for most of those years. He was out there many days, rain or shine, and he loved being out in the elements. He was an avid golfer and won the Green Jacket when he participated in the Regional Post Office Golf Tournament. He had the game of his life that day, and could never repeat that performance. George retired at a young age of 62 years old from the Malden Post Office with one of his buddies after 36 years. He then worked for the Meals on Wheels Program delivering to those in need. On top of that he worked for the Malden Traffic Department for 18 years and retired at 80 years old in 2019. Buddy loved that position so much being with the kids and their parents. He had a write up in the Malden Newspaper, and was visited on his post by the Malden Police Chief and the Mayor a few years back. The police chief actually covered his post protecting the kids and parents crossing the street going to school. Buddy would kid around with us that the chief was a great guy, but he was a much better crossing guard.

George was married and had four children in his previous marriage. He later remarried again to Patricia Brown Knox and lived in Melrose for many years before she passed away a few years back. He loved spending time with her and often went out for their frequent Sunday drives. Their favorite spot for vacation was up in Wells, Maine and they spent many years at the same vacation place. George is going to be sorely missed by his family and friends. He had Alzheimer’s which is a deadly disease and takes too many lives every year. It certainly took George too early in his life. I know that there are many of you that knew him from Malden and Melrose. I hope he had positive impact on you by just knowing him. He was a funny guy, and had a lot of energy.

I hope many of you can say a small prayer for my dad if you have a moment in your day. Thanks to all who have read this post, and took the time to hear about a few words about his life.

George was the husband of the late Patricia M. (Wight) Knox and the late Marilyn (Shepard) Knox. Father of Michael Knox and his wife Zoubida of Revere; Cynthia Riley of Lynn; Lisa Knox of Revere and the late Timothy Knox. Grandfather of Nicole Riley, Danielle Riley, Sean Knox, and Tim Knox. Brother of Gail Crosscup of Maine, Frank Knox of Malden and the late Arlene Fisichella and the late Edward Knox. Also survived by several step children, step grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church, 9 Herbert St. Melrose on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a burial at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Research Association of Massachusetts, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.