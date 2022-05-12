A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 21

MELROSE — Joanne (D’Amico) Diana, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away at the Hannah Duston Healthcare Center in Haverhill on May 3, 2020, at the age of 90. Joanne was predeceased by Guy, her loving husband of 54 years; her parents, James and Mary (Zandi) D’Amico; her brothers, Vincent and Salvatore D’Amico; and her sister, Marguerite DiBlasi. She was the sister of the late James D’Amico, of Virginia.

Joanne is survived by her children, Janice Burke and her husband, Jay, of West Yarmouth; Charles and his wife, Elizabeth, of Sandwich; and Bill and his wife, Colleen, of Charlestown. Along with nine loving grandchildren, Kevin and his wife Emily, Brian, Anthony, Allison, Angela, Andrew, Christopher, Caroline and Kathleen. She is also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions and the full obituary please visit gatelyfh.com.