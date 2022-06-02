A brilliant conversationalist with a great sense of humor

MELROSE — John T. “Jack” Stewart, longtime resident of Melrose, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. He was 88.

Born in Lynn on November 22, 1933, Jack was the son of John and Gertrude (Ianakker) Stewart. Jack lived in Lynn and graduated from Lynn Classical High School. Jack proudly served in U.S. Naval Reserves, aboard the USS Iowa BB-61. Jack relished the USS Iowa, and continually shared stories about his beloved ship.

After his time in the service, Jack married his beloved Joanne E. Hagan, and they shared many wonderful years together. Jack and Joanne settled in Melrose in 1964 to raise their family. He was always glad the family picked Melrose to move to, as he felt it was a lovely community and a great place to raise a family.

Jack graduated from Fitchburg State College, earning his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Arts Education. He enjoyed his teaching career as a shop teacher at Burlington High School. He remained lifelong friends with some of his students.

His interest in Industrial Arts carried over into his personal life. He loved working with his hands, was a huge fan of Hot Rods, and enjoyed working on and riding BMW Motorcycles.

Jack was proud of his friends and honored to have them in his life. Most shared his love of politics, mechanics, and engineering. He often referred to them as the “Braintrust.”

Jack’s interests included sailing his boat with his friends, hunting, competitive handgun shooting, camping out at the Loudon Classic motorcycle races; he also enjoyed following politics, and studying early American history. Jack was a lifetime member of the NRA and Woburn Sportsman Assoc.

Jack was the beloved husband of the late Joanne E. Hagan with whom he shared 30 years of marriage. Devoted father of John T. Stewart Jr. and his wife Carol of Porter, Maine; Barry M. Stewart and his wife Debra of Haverhill; Kelly A. Hillyer and her husband Scott of Windham, N.H. and his predeceased daughter Sandra Stewart. Also survived by his grandchildren Nicole, Lindsay, Aaron, and Jordan. Loving in-laws, Barbara & Jim McGill of Plymouth and Tom and Ginny Hagan of Atkinson, N.H. Jack considered his wife Joanne’s family as his own. Jack was blessed to have enjoyed the last thirty years of his life in companionship with his best friend, Lee Pratto.

Such a brilliant conversationalist, his stories were always so intriguing. Jack’s sense of humor, kindness, caring nature, and heart of gold will be missed.

Relatives and friends were invited to gather in honor of Jack’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, on Thursday, June 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Military Honors will be presented by the United States Navy at 7 p.m.

For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.