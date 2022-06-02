Served in the National Guard for 23 years

IVERNESS Fla. — Paul Spencer Rouillard, 87, of Inverness FL passed away May 12, 2022 at home with his family by his side. He was born May 17, 1934 in Stoneham, MA to the late Lloyd Spencer Rouillard and Eva Yarasitis.

He has been a resident of Citrus County since 2018, and first came down to Citrus County in 1993, previously residing in Seabrook, NH. Mr. Rouillard was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He served his country in The National Guard for 23 years, with the 101st Battalion Engineers, in Massachusetts. He enjoyed the outdoors and could fix just about anything.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Helen A. (Richardson) Rouillard; one son, Paul David Rouillard (Traci) of Palm Bay, FL; three daughters: Susan Rouillard (Robert High) of Whitefield, NH, Lisa Cerullo (Brent) of Melrose, MA, and Kelly Murphy of Stoneham, MA; one brother, James Rouillard, and one sister Rita Cook. Paul is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Family and friends invited to visit with the Rouillard Family, Monday June 6 for a Celebration of Life from 5-8 pm at the Crystal Community Club 77 Preston Street Wakefield MA. Burial will be on Monday June 13, 2022 at the Southern Maine Memorial Veterans Cemetery 83 Stanley Road Springvale ME at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Paul’s name to: Vitas Hospice, P.O. Box 1330, Lecanto, FL 34460.