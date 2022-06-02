1963 Wakefield High School graduate

ALTON BAY, NH — Donald James Crosby, age 76, of Alton Bay, New Hampshire and Naples, Florida, died May 28, 2022, at his home in Alton Bay.

Born August 23, 1945 in Lynn, Massachusetts, he was the son of James F. Crosby and Ruth E. (Jermyn) Crosby McElhinney. He grew up in Wakefield and was a 1963 graduate of Wakefield High School. He had resided in both Alton Bay, New Hampshire and Naples, Florida for years.

A Veteran of the United States Navy, he served during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the American Legion of Alton.

Donald was retired from the Braintree Police Department, Funeral Transport Services and Air-Tran Airways.

He loved boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, going on cruises and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Nancy G. (Earomirski) Crosby, his three children: Amy Crosby, Alicia Crosby, Andrew and wife Elizabeth Crosby; his grandsons, Jackson and Nolan Crosby; his stepson, Stephen & wife Natalia German and his stepgrandchildren: Adam, Scarlett and Annabelle German, as well as his cousin John Syda. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Sandra.

Per his wishes, there will be no services. Cremation Care by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home. Interment will be in the niche at the columbarium at New Riverside Cemetery in Alton.

