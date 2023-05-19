SAUGUS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said lanes are reopened on Route 1 southbound and the ramp from Walnut Street westbound to Route 1 southbound is open. The travel lane width restriction on Walnut Street westbound will remain in place until the interim repairs are completed. MassDOT’s contractor is planning to implement the interim repair during an overnight operation this weekend. Permanent repairs will be designed and implemented at a later date. An updated traffic advisory will be issued for that work.

This morning, at approximately 7 a.m., a trash truck traveling on Route 1 southbound struck the Walnut Street Bridge in Saugus. Traffic flow is still impacted in this area but improving. MassDOT has activated message boards around the impacted area highlighting the incident.

Signs, traffic control devices, temporary detour signs and variable message boards will be used to guide drivers through the work zone.

MassDOT encourages drivers to reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone and to allow for extra time through this area.

