Published June 18, 2021

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Julie G. Clark, 67, of Manchester died on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the High Pointe House in Haverhill.

She was born in Melrose on June 22, 1953, daughter of Elinor (Bickford) Clark and the late Glenn G. Clark, Jr. One of four children, Julie’s life was full of family. The front porch of the family home on Gooch Street was always buzzing with neighborhood kids playing cards or grabbing their tennis racquets to play at the Melrose Common.

After graduating from Melrose High in 1971, she attended University of MA, Amherst and later obtained her Master’s Degree in Administration from Boston University. Her 18-year career with many telephone companies allowed her a comfortable retirement along with nine years with the Wilmington Police Dept. as a Senior Clerk. Julie was very detailed oriented, keeping fabulous records which allowed her sister and caregiver, Beverly (Clark) Manning to manage her affairs without “skipping a beat.” Julie was diagnosed with a brain tumor which affected her memory and speech. It was a difficult ending to a life filled with travel and joy of being with nature. She loved to take walks and smell the flowers.

Julie was predeceased by her older brother Warren Clark of Melrose. She is survived by her sister Beverly C. Manning of Kingston, NH, and her younger brother, Ross Clark of Woburn. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Her mother Ellie Clark of Peabody will miss the sleepovers they enjoyed together. They were happy reading together or playing scrabble.

The caregivers and staff with Merrimack Valley Hospice made Julie’s final month more comfortable for her and her caregiver. Their kindness and ability to be available when needed will be remembered always.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online tribute please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.