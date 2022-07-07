A loving mother who loved her house in Melrose

MELROSE — Kathleen “Kay” Swanstrom of Melrose passed away peacefully on Monday, July 4 surrounded by her two daughters. Born in Boston, Kay was the only child of Albert and Agnes (McHugh) Hadair and lived in South Boston as a child. Kay moved to Fulton Heights in Medford and was raised by her loving “Auntie” Vera Saunders.

Kathleen and her husband Robert Swanstrom (pre-deceased) made their home in Melrose. Kay loved her home on Lebanon Street, where Christmas was the event of the year and where her numerous animals lived for over 50 years.

Kathleen was employed for over 20 years at Town and Country Jewelry in Chelsea where she had many friends. In her later years, she was employed at Hallmark Health and Cambridge Health Alliance.

Kay was the loving mother of her two dedicated daughters, Laura Cavicchi and her husband Donald and Jeanne Murphy and her husband Paul, all of Melrose. Kathleen was the loving “Nannie” of Amanda Cavicchi, Mackenzie Murphy, Courtney Murphy, Michael Swanstrom and his wife Carolina, Michelle Greenwood and her husband Keith. She also left behind her best friend Ollie. Kay loved spending time with her four great grandchildren, Kaleb, Ava, Isabella and Sofia Greenwood.

Visiting hours were held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 8:30 -9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Mary’s Church, Herbert St., Melrose at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, Kay has requested donations to any animal charity of your choice. For directions & to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com.