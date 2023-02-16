A kind and loving family man with a kind heart

SALISBURY — Michael D’Arcangelo, a resident of Salisbury and formerly of the Malden/Melrose area, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after a brief illness. He was 67 years old.

Born on March 24, 1955 in Melrose, Michael was one of four children of the late Anthony “Tony” and Mary (Renda) D’Arcangelo. He grew up in East Boston and attended Malden High School.

Michael was the beloved husband of Diane (Sterner) D’Arcangelo with whom he shared 48 years of marriage. Devoted father of Julianne Fallon and her husband Daniel, Stephanie Mascia and her husband Richard, Elizabeth Hill and her husband Jeremy, Michelle Glynn and her husband Martin, and Michael, James, and Joseph D’Arcangelo. Loving brother of Maria D’Arcangelo-Lapides and her late husband Howard of Encino, CA, David D’Arcangelo and his wife Lisa Zingariello-D’Arcangelo of Malden, and the late Stephen V. D’Arcangelo. Cherished grandfather of Sicely and her fiancé Daniel Cosmes, Anya, Gavin and Mila Fallon, Mariah Hewitt and her husband Kyle, Liliana Dalmer and her fiancé Jack Hehir, Ayla and Jacob Hill, Mia, Mateo, and Malaina Glynn, Bella, Mary Jane, Michael, and Scarlett D’Arcangelo. Proud great-grandfather of Holly and Macey Hewitt, and Bradley Cosmes with one more on the way. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Olivia and Max Lapides, Isabella D’Arcangelo, and many additional nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews on his wife’s side, as well as a number of sisters and brothers-in-law, several aunts, uncles and numerous cousins near and far.

Michael was a kind and loving family man who embraced his disability of being legally blind since childhood with dignity. He worked for the MASS DOT Highway Department as a Construction Contract Specialist for 30 years until his retirement in August 2021.

Michael also known as “Darc”, Dad, and Grandad, will be greatly missed but lovingly remember for his kind heart, tireless work ethic, endless devotion to his family, and his unique sense of humor. He was truly one of a kind.

Relatives and friends will gather to honor Michael’s life during visiting hours at Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Friday, February 17 from 4-7 p.m. and again on Saturday for his funeral service celebrated at 2 p.m.

If friends and family would like to send floral arrangements to the funeral home the family kindly requests that you send living house plants, trees, or flowering shrubs from your florist of choice so that they may be planted in Darc’s honor as he was an avid gardener. The family’s florist is Martin’s Florist in Malden, 781-322-0840.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Michael may be made to Massachusetts Eye and Ear, check payable to The Foundation of the MEEI, Inc., 243 Charles St., Development Office, Boston, MA. 02114 or https://giving.masseyeandear.org/

