MELROSE — Margaret Mary “Peggy” (Bowen) Kenny, 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, September 8, 2022. She was a longtime resident of Melrose for 54 years. She was born on October 8, 1931 in Medford to the late Thomas and Margaret Bowen.

She was raised in Medford and graduated from Medford High School in 1949. Peggy’s first job was as a typist at Mass Bonding Insurance where she met the love of her life, Bob, who she was married to for 67 years. She was a dedicated and caring home health aide at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Medford for many years. She also worked as a home health aide and an activities director at various nursing homes in Melrose and Malden.

Peggy was actively involved in volunteering in Melrose as the President of the Community Association of the Melrose Council of Aging. She was also a member of The Women’s Club of Melrose. She worked at the Melrose Senior Center leading many activities for the elderly. Her favorite activity was the monthly teas she ran at the Senior Center.

She loved traveling, boating, and spending time with her many friends, especially when it involved eating out. Her passion for painting and gifting her artwork to friends and family was of great joy for her. She had great compassion for all animals, especially her dogs. Family was everything to Peggy and spending time with her grandchildren gave her the most pleasure. She was loved and admired by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.

Peggy was the beloved wife of the late Robert Luke Kenny. She will forever be remembered with love by her children: Robert L. Kenny of Stoneham, Maureen Aleksa and her late husband Walter of Andover, Thomas Kenny and his wife Joan of Bedford, and Arlene Yasi and her husband William of Wakefield. Cherished grandmother of Rachel, Michael, Steven and his wife Erica , Eric, David and his wife Lesley, Courtney, Kristen, Luke, Taylor, Cameron, and Ryan and great-grandmother of Christian, Nico, and Kai. Caring sister of Thomas and Cheryl Bowen of Lamoine, Maine. Also survived by nieces Kim and Lynn and many cousins, neighbors and friends.

Visitation was held at Gately Funeral Home 79 W. Foster St. Melrose, on Wednesday, September 14 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Thursday morning September 15 at 9:30 followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary’s Church 9 Herbert St. Melrose at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of your choice. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com