Kind and dedicated man of principle and humility

MELROSE — Robert Clegg Casey died unexpectedly on Sunday September 4, 2022, with his family by his side. Born in Boston on April 3, 1941, he was raised in Jamaica Plain. Robert attended the Boston Latin School, the University of Notre Dame (BS) and Northeastern University (MA). Upon graduating from Notre Dame, he was commissioned a Lieutenant in the United States Army and proudly volunteered for service in Vietnam, as his father had volunteered in WWI. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry and Maryellen (Reilley) Casey, his beloved sister Helena M. Heffernan and brother George W. Casey II.

Following his time in the military Robert returned home to marry the love of his life and partner in adventure, Judyth Ann (Donegan). He and Judyth shared 55 years of marriage and one daughter, Allyson Margaret Casey. Home for 46 years was Melrose, where Robert and family enjoyed beloved neighborhood friends.

Robert and Judyth traveled the globe together collecting stories and dear friends, with stops in Brazil, South Korea, Europe and many places in between. Still, their most favorite destination of all was Sanibel, Florida, where they vacationed annually with their best friends Sue and Jim, enjoying Red Sox games and the beach.

Robert worked as a professional engineer and was a life member of the IEEE and past president of the Power Engineering Society. He spent 20 years at Charles T. Main with months-long stints building hydroelectric power stations in Nigeria, the Philippines, Pakistan and rural Washington. When his time away from family became too much, he found his place at the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) where he worked until his retirement in 2017.

As a father, Robert was simply the best. While away on far-flung work assignments he would pen fanciful letters to his young daughter. When home, he was a patient and willing Girl Scout “Do Dad,” reader of Dickens and Dr. Doolittle, and most dedicated practice pitcher for backyard wiffleball, despite taking many a line drive to the giblets. He was an itinerant tinkerer, builder of Smurf towers, dollhouses and modern rabbit hutches and he shared his knowledge of tools and electricity, the latter quite inadvertently. His affection also extended to his daughter in law Ingrid Ann Nelson, whom he revered as brilliant and loved as if she was his own.

Robert was a lifelong collector of knowledge and devotee of PBS. He freely shared his love of trains, Tolkien, Star Trek and most especially American history. Following his move to Maine in 2022, he relished pointing out the home of Civil War General, Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, whom he would salute each time he passed. Quick with an historical fact or Latin root word, he was a veritable font of wisdom.

Robert was an adored husband, father, uncle and Pop Pop. He doted on his grandchildren, Miles Robert Casey-Nelson and Lydia Grace Casey-Nelson. He eagerly tended his grandson’s love of LEGO and books, and at every opportunity found all manner of pink, sparkly, frocks for his “Liddy.” He was truly delighted by her dancing and mischief particularly when it involved toting a very patient and pliable feline around like a sack of potatoes.

A dutiful caretaker to his core, Robert was meticulous with his word and deeds and placed a premium on honor and service to others. Above all, Robert was a kind and dedicated man of principle and humility. His absence can be felt at the molecular level by all who knew and loved him. “In sorrow we must go, but not in despair. Behold! We are not bound forever to the circles of the world, and beyond them is more than memory. Farewell.” – J.R.R. Tolkien, Lord of the Rings, Return of the King.

Visitation will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 9:30 – 11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, www.vvmf.org.