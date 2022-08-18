By NEIL ZOLOT

MELROSE — The city is embarking on an ambitious effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” by 2050. A new 55 page report outlines 27 steps the city can take to convert energy sources to clean solar and wind based electric power in buildings and transportation systems to “avoid the worst aspects of climate change,” in the words of Melrose Sustainability Manager Martha Grover. “We have to reduce emissions to avoid atmospheric temperatures going up.”

Given its location, Melrose would not be subject to much in the way of a receding coastline, but would feel the effects of climate change. “We project the risk to be mostly about heat as a result of longer and more frequent heat waves, which would lead to power outages and health risks,” Grover said.

The Net Zero Action Plan has been submitted to the City Council for informational purposes. “It’s an initiative from the Mayor’s Office and not subject to a City Council vote, but it does outline the need for new building codes and other measures they do vote on,” Grover explained. Measures may also involve new or redirected appropriations by the Council. Undoubtedly grants will be available, but local funds may also be required.

Given over 80 percent of emissions come from resident homes and vehicles and another 17 percent comes from businesses and industry in Melrose, it will be challenging and, possibly, expensive to meet the standards by 2050 or even interim goals in 2030.”We have to make a huge dent by 2030 towards electrifying vehicles and homes,” Grover said. “I think it can be done, but everyone has to do their thing. We need to educate people and need funding. Some of these things are not cheap, but change will eventually lead to lower costs.”

Mayor Paul Brodeur called the initiative “critical. We need to control our own destiny as a municipality. I’m optimistic because the federal government just passed a climate relief bill and Governor Baker signed a climate bill which will help us address this crisis.”