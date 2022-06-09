NORTH READING — Andrew DiPietro, a 2018 North Reading High School graduate, will be commissioned and sign his enlistment contract into the United States Marine Corps on Friday, June 10 at noon on the Town Common. The ceremony will take place at the veterans memorials.

The North Reading Veterans’ Department will also present DiPietro with his Graduate to Defender Certificate and his Challenge Coin.

The public is invited to attend. Veterans’ Director Susan Magner requests that those who wish to attend arrive at the common by 11:45 a.m.