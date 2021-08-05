MELROSE — Mary F. (Bigelow) Vasel of Melrose passes away on July 30, 2021. She was 73 years old. Mary is the beloved wife of John Vasel Jr. of Melrose and cherished daughter of John and Mary Bigelow of Malden. Mary is survived by her sister, Ann and departed husband, Kenneth Fioretti of Groveland and their children: Kenneth, Debra and Denise.

Mary Vasel was the proprietor and instructor of the Harriet Hoctor Ballet School in Winchester for over 38 years. Prior to her successful teaching career, Mary instructed and performed at the Boston Ballet School of Performing Arts under the instructor E. Virginia Williams, later joining the Harriet Hoctor Dance studio in Boston where she danced at many prestigious resorts. Mary also headed the dance department at the Carol Nashe Model Agency of Boston. In 1968, Mary performed at the White House for President Lyndon Johnson and the Apollo Astronauts. In the same year she won the title of Miss Massachusetts-World whereupon she was chosen as semi-finalist for Miss USA-World.

There will be a private service for family. In lieu of flowers a private donation may be sent to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

For obituary and to sign online condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.