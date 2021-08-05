NORTH READING — Sandra A. (Murphy) Ferrera passed away at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on July 27, 2021; she was 69 years of age.

Sandra was born in Melrose on April 16, 1952 to the late Eugene and Barbara (Denley) Murphy. She was raised in Melrose and graduated from Melrose High School, Class of 1970.

Sandra lived in Melrose for many years, several years in Wakefield and had lived in North Reading since 1982. Mrs. Ferrera started her working career at Jordan Marsh Company in Boston as a sales clerk, then at Transitron in Melrose, Analog Devices in Wilmington for 10 years, CDI in Melrose, and then as a hostess at the Horseshoe Restaurant in North Reading for 10 years. Sandra was a former member of the Saugus Elks, the VFW Harold O’Young Post #2394 in Melrose, and the North Reading Moose. She loved traveling to Maine and spending time by the ocean.

Sandra was the beloved wife of the late Robert N. Ferrera. She was the loving sister of Robert P. Murphy and his wife Lara of Somerville and the devoted aunt to Emily Murphy. She was the caring sister-in-law of John and Pat Cloonan, Joseph and Victoria Capprao, Lee and Robert Jackson, and Betsy Cloonan and Judy. She is also survived by numerous other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 9 – 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Sandra's memory to Windrush Farm, 479 Lacy St., North Andover, MA 01845.