MELROSE — Robert “Bob” Dempster went home to be with the Lord following a noble battle with prostate cancer. Bob was the one to go to for advice, support, to hear a great joke and he brought smiles, laughter and joy to everyone who had the privilege to know him. He lived to make the world a better place through his generosity, kindness and warm spirit.

Born in Melrose, Bob graduated Melrose High School in 1952. Bob has been a resident of Southern California since the late 50’s and enjoyed a number of business interests and entrepreneurial ventures in the entertainment, publishing, diagnostic imaging and financial services industries. He held leadership and executive roles with Capitol Records, Universal Studios, Concept Marketing, The Audio Book Company, North American Imaging and Alondra Associates.

Bob attended USC, School of Business, and active throughout his life in community affairs and philanthropy. He has served in the vestry and other lay ministry roles within the Episcopal Church, was president of the Rotary Club of Newbury Park, a Paul Harris Fellow, former trustee of La Reina High School, and treasurer of the Mad Attic Thrift Shop. Bob was passionate about his family history and member of several genealogy groups and family associations. He was a Baron in the Baronial Order of the Magna Carta has served as Governor of the Rancho Conejo Colony of the Mayflower Descendants, treasurer of the Jamestowne Society, and past member of the Council of New England Historic and Genealogical Society.

Bob was a proud Scott, an avid reader, loved cooking, sailing, USC Football, downhill snow skiing, art collecting, acting in community theater, and writing. He especially enjoyed his time at the beach, particularly Napili Kai Beach Resort in Maui.

Bob was a loving husband to Claudia, father to Paul and Christine, and their spouses Patti and Christopher. Grandfather to Elizabeth and Victoria and their spouses Aaron Stevens and Steven Orel. He was known as The Great to his six great-grandchildren in California, Colorado and Texas, and brother Bobby to Marilyn Madore in Kennebunkport, Maine. He is preceded by his parents in Kennebunkport, Maine, William and Helen and brothers; William II in Williamsburg, Va., and Peter in Montecito, Calif.

Celebration of life services will be held in California, Saturday, September 10 at 11 a.m. at Church of The Epiphany, 5450 Churchwood Dr., Oak Park, CA 91377. Reception will follow.

Please consider a donation in Bob’s honor to Harbor House, Thousand Oaks, one of his favorite local charities. https://www.harborhouseto.org/