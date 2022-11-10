A family-oriented woman who taught 4th grade in Melrose for 25 years

BEDFORD, N.H. — Pauline Georgian Bakos of Bedford, N.H., formally of Melrose, passed away on November 2, 2022.

She was born in Boston; daughter of John and Mary (Kounelis), Georgian. Pauline celebrated her 91 birthday surrounded by immediate family the day prior to her passing. Pauline was a graduate of Somerville High School also of the College of Liberal Arts at Boston University where she met the love of her life Louis Bakos, with whom she shared 68 years of married life.

She was the mother of the late John L. Bakos and Gregory L. Bakos and wife Kaye of Concord, New Hampshire.

Paula had three siblings, one of whom (Sophia) predeceased her. Surviving are Louis Georgian and wife Emalie of Manchester, Connecticut, and Elefterios “Ted” Georgian and wife Colleen of Andover. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

She often looked forward to the visits of her grandchildren Jennifer, Austin, Hunter and Miranda and enjoyed preparing Greek meals and delicious pastries for their enjoyment whenever they visited. ‘Memories’!

Paula taught 4th grade in the elementary schools of Melrose for 25 years, retiring in 1995. She taught single years in Revere, Marlboro, N.H., and Peekskill, N.Y. She enjoyed her profession immensely. Following her retirement she engaged in volunteering at the gift shop of the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital and also worked as an inspector at the polls during elections. She also was a member of ‘Theta”, a Melrose charitable organization.

Paula and her husband took several trips to European countries, two of which were to Greece, the homeland of their parents. Italy, France, Great Britain, Austria, the Swiss Alps and a Mediterranean Cruise to Ephesus from Athens rounded out their foreign travels. Paula loved touring historic cities such as Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Williamsburg and so on in the United States, and scenic sights such as the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, the Rockies and the Hoover Dam.

Pauline was a member of the Annunciation of The Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Avenue, Woburn.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Annunciation of The Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Ave, Woburn. Visiting hours were held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Sunday, November 6, 2022, from 2 -4 p.m. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Building Fund of the above-named church or charity of your choice.

