A family oriented man with a big heart

MELROSE — Ronald H. Cheney, longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. He was 87.

Ron was born on March 12, 1936 in Lawrence, one of three children of the late Henry V. and Vera D. (Rhodes) Cheney. Ron grew up in Lynn and graduated from Lynn Classical class of 1956 and MIT Nights with a Masters in Structural Engineering. Ron also proudly served in the Army Reserves for a number of years.

Ron met and later married his beloved Dianne Ells and they went on to share almost 62 years full of love and memories together.

Ron loved his work as an engineer. He worked at Hayden Harden & Buchanan Engineering, which became Wegmans Engineering in Brighton for numerous years. He was a member of the American Concrete Institute from which he also won an award for his work. He took great pride in what he did, and on any road trip with family, he always took the time to point out bridge work as he passed by it.

Family was the most important part of Ron’s life. He was exceptionally active in the lives of Dianne, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He never missed a school function, sporting event, or anything else they had going on in their lives. He coached little league baseball, was a longtime member of the Wyoming Masonic Lodge in Melrose, and a longtime Member of Melrose Highlands Congregational Church where he served as a deacon and sang in the church choir.

Other interests of Ron include studying history, especially Civil War battlefields, traveling throughout the United States, following the Boston sports teams, and playing as much golf as he could at Mt. Hood.

Ron’s quiet wisdom, calmness, generosity, and big heart will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

Ron was the beloved husband of Dianne (Ells) Cheney with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. Devoted father of Christyne Daley and her husband Robert of W. Roxbury, Eric R. Cheney and his wife Mihoko of Ellensburg, WA, Carl M. Cheney and his wife Lindsay Tock of Concord, CA, and the late Elizabeth Ann Tulchinsky and her surviving husband Gary. Loving brother of Gail Durland and her husband Kenneth of Stoneham, and the late David W. Cheney and his surviving wife Margaret of Methuen. Proud grandfather of Amanda Ashford and her husband James, Joshua Tulchinsky and his wife Ryleigh, Nicole Daley, Brandon Tulchinsky and his wife Adrienne, Christopher Daley, Maximilian Cheney, Everett Cheney, and Alden Cheney. Also survived by his great-grandchildren, Khloe and Jayden Ashford and Jonah Tulchinsky.

Family and friends were invited to gather for visiting hours at Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St, Melrose, on Tuesday, March 28 from 4-7 p.m. where a Masonic Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. and on Wednesday at Melrose Highlands Congregational Church, 355 Franklin St, Melrose, for his Funeral service celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Ron’s memory may be made to the Melrose Highlands Congregational Church, 355 Franklin St., Melrose, MA. 02176

