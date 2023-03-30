Former member of MPD who dedicated his time to Melrose youth sports

MELROSE — William Domenic Petrino, “Bill”, of Melrose, passed away on March 19, 2023, at 93 years of age. Bill was born in Boston on March 6, 1930, to the late Philip and Kathleen (Barrett) Petrino. He was raised in Everett, and later moved to Melrose. He graduated from Melrose High School Class of 1948 where he played baseball, football and tennis. After high school, Bill joined the Coast Guard, where he proudly served for four years.

Bill was a former member of the Melrose Police Department, and he also had a lengthy career selling major appliances. Bill’s legacy as a major appliance salesman will be remembered by the 30+ years he was the sales manager at Choquette & Co in Seekonk, Ma. Bill pioneered the success of the “Sharp Carousel” Microwave oven. His enthusiasm for Sharp and their product gained him international recognition. He was honored by the Sharp Corporation with the “Shogun Club” award seven separate times as the best salesman in the world. Bill and Trudy traveled the world with Choquette & Co. and Sharp visiting destinations such as Japan, Switzerland, Italy & Hawaii to name just a few.

Bill was a member of the Melrose Knights of Columbus, Mount Hood Golf Course in Melrose, as well as the Incarnation and St. Mary’s Church Bowling League. In addition to spending time with family and friends, he also dedicated much of his time to Melrose youth sports, particularly CYO Melrose Baseball and Melrose Peewee Hockey.

Bill was married to his late wife, Gertrude R. “Trudy” Petrino for 67 years. They spent many happy years together in Melrose, Naples, Fla., and Cape Cod. He was the loving father of Mark A. Petrino and his wife Linda of Rockport and cherished grandfather of Jessica Ball and her husband Jarod, and Michael Petrino and his fiancée Elizabeth Harden. He adored his great-grandson, Alexander “Xander” William Ball. Bill was the caring brother of John Petrino and his wife Arlene of Billerica, Philip Petrino and his wife, the late Joyce, of Wakefield, the late Donald Petrino and his wife, the late Pearl of Melrose, and the late Kathleen Giggi and her husband, the late Joseph of Melrose. He is also survived by his beloved cousin Anne “Nancy” Cerretani and her late husband Richard, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St. Wakefield at 10 a.m. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org. For an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.