WAKEFIELD — Josephine M. Rufo, longtime Wakefield resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at a Peabody healthcare facility. She was 92.

Born in Boston on September 7, 1928, she was one of six children of the late Joseph and Carmela (Sicuso) Cipriano. She grew up in the west end of Boston and graduated from the Women’s Practical Arts High School in 1945. She enjoyed going out dancing.

She met and later married her beloved Joseph A. Rufo. They first settled in Somerville before moving to Wakefield where they raised their family.

She went to work for the Massachusetts Department of Revenue and was employed there for fifteen years. She enjoyed her time there and made many lasting friendships.

Family was the most important thing in Josephine’s life. She was devoted to Joseph, her children, and grandchildren. Family get togethers were always something to look forward to for her. She loved to bake and entertain and was known for her delightful cookies. Holidays were always held at her home.

A woman with strong faith, she was a longtime and proud member of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish in Wakefield. She also enjoyed trips to Branson, Missouri, Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun, and the occasional trip to Florida. Beaches were another favorite, and trips to The Cape were always enjoyed.

Family, faith, friends, and company were the cornerstones of Josephine’s life. She loved with all her heart and will be deeply missed.

Josephine was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Rufo with whom she shared 40 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Geri Sannella and her husband, John of North Reading and Christine Scoppettuolo and her husband, Stephen of Peabody. Loving sister of Janet Cipriano of Wakefield, and the late Millie Cipriano, Dr. Anthony Cipriano, Sam Cipriano, and Leo Cipriano. Proud grandmother of Jaclyn and Joseph Sannella, and Danielle and Erica Scoppettuolo. Also survived by her great grandson, Quentin.

Services will remain private. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Gifts in Josephine’s memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD. 21741-5014.

For online tribute please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.