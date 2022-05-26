A passionate and strong-willed woman who loved to travel

MELROSE — Sandra “Sandi” V. (Yuscavitch) Agnoletti, of Melrose, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, at age 77.

Born on February 11, 1945 in South Boston, the daughter of the late William and Veronica (Lakovich) Yuscavitch. She graduated from Cardinal Cushing High School, and attended Secretarial School in Boston. Sandi began her working life in the personnel department at Provident Institution for Savings where she would meet her future husband, Aldo Agnoletti. She then became an Executive Assistant at Coopers & Lybrand and later worked at United Asset Management in Boston for many years. She was married on April 18, 1965 and settled in Melrose in 1971 to raise a family of two children.

Sandi was a passionate, strong-willed woman who always kept busy with a variety of interests. She was a great cook, avid reader, and music lover. She could do anything with her hands, and had the patience to master numerous craft projects. She made many afghans for her family, excelled at needlepoint, and made countless crafts over the years. Sandi also was an enthusiastic sports fan, enjoyed horse racing, and as a season ticket holder, attended many Celtics and Patriots games with Aldo over the years. With a strong, deep faith, she was a parishioner of Most Blessed Sacrament Church where she was a member of the Women’s Guild, and was very involved with volunteering for Church activities and events. With an interest in helping others, she was also a longtime volunteer at the Gift Shop at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

Beginning with planning conferences as an executive assistant, Sandi had a love for travel. She and Aldo experienced the world together, visiting 49 of 50 states, and every continent. They shared a love for the beauty of the US National Parks, and grew to love the adventure of cruises. They went on many trips and cruises together, seeing much of the world, and returning with wonderful memories. Closer to home, she and Aldo enjoyed many years of weekly trips for Sunday lunch in Essex at either Woodman’s or The Village.

A great storyteller, Sandi engaged with everyone around her and was always interested in the lives of others. She will be deeply missed, but forever remembered for her love of family.

Sandi was the beloved wife of Aldo A. Agnoletti with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Aldo A. Agnoletti, Jr. of Melrose, and Carolyn Agnoletti of Melrose. Loving grandmother of Ashley and Joseph Goodhue, and Annabella Agnoletti. Caring sister of William Yuscavitch of N.H., and sister-in-law of the late Philip and William Agnoletti.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor of Sandi’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Friday, May 27 from 4-7 p.m., and again on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield for her funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Gifts in Sandi’s memory may be made to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield MA 01880. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.