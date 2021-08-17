MELROSE — Michael Chaffee, 44, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 12,2021.

Michael was born and raised in Melrose and was a graduate of Melrose High School Class of 1995. He spent his childhood years playing baseball and basketball in Melrose.

Michael met Julie in 2002 and they were later married in 2007 and lived in Somerville. His two boys, Sean and Matthew, were the light of his life. He loved his kids fiercely and lived for watching them play sports. If he wasn’t at a hockey rink, he was at a soccer field or at a baseball game.

He was a lover of random knowledge and his claim to fame will always be losing out on advancing in his Jeopardy audition by one question about figure skaters (that damn Sarah Hughes).

Michael was one of a kind. He was an expert at ghosting a party, holding a grudge, avoiding small talk and ignoring the group chat.

But everyone loved this about Michael. These are the qualities that made him endearing.

Michael will be missed immensely by his family and friends.

Michael was the loving husband of Julie A. (Brown) Chaffee. Devoted father of Sean and Matthew. Cherished son of David and JoAnne (Walker) Chaffee. Caring brother of Scott J. Chaffee and his wife, Christina, of Danvers.

Grandson of Robert Walker of Wakefield and the Late Mary Walker. Grandson of the late Herbert and Marjorie Chaffee. Uncle of Posie Chaffee of Danvers and Samantha Boucher of Billerica. Son-in-law of Dolly Brown and her late husband, Richard, of Somerville. Brother-in-law of Lori Boucher and her husband, Don, of Billerica. Nephew of Robert J. Walker Jr. and his wife, Virginia, of NH and Margaret Malenchini and her husband, Peter, of Wakefield. Also survived by many relatives and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Gately Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Woburn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vessey St., 28th Flr., New York, New York 10281 or jdrf.org.