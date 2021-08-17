WAKEFIELD — Barbara M. Wilson, age 89, of Wakefield formerly of Malden, died Saturday, August 14 at her residence.

Born in Everett on December 14, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Emma (Pothier) Babin.

Barbara was a 30-year resident of Malden before making her home in Wakefield 11 years ago. For several years, she had worked in the office for Cross Country Motor Company until her retirement.

She was the mother of Cynthia Price of Utah; Robert Wilson and his wife, Rachel, of New York; Ellen Breece and her husband, Don, of Ohio; and Karen Wilson of Wakefield. She was the sister of Betty Murphy of Medford, Donald Babin of Saugus, and Elaine Mangone of Medford. She was the grandmother of Scott Price and his wife, Sally; Tammy Price; Mike Wilson and his wife, Beth; Brian Wilson and his wife, Brandy; Amber Phillips and her husband, Scott; Angie Rumple and her husband, Scott; Jonathan Breece; and the late Nick Wilson. She is also survived by her great grandchildren: Henry, Owen, Luke, Kaitlyn, Madeline, Tanner, Kennedy, Parker, and Lincoln.

A memorial Service celebrating Barbara will take place at a later date. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial Street, #19, Malden, MA 02148.