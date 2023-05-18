Update post publication: Lynnfield falls to Pentucket 12-5 (May 17)

Published May 17, 2023

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

BYFIELD — On Monday afternoon, the Lynnfield High boys’ lacrosse team lost at Triton, 11-7, up in Byfield on a warm, pleasant day. With the win, the Vikings were able to get a split of the season series.

The Pioneers’ record fell to 9-6 overall and 5-5 in the Cape Ann League. Triton, meanwhile, improved to 7-7 overall and 5-5 in the league.

“We struggled to bring the energy throughout the game,” admitted Lynnfield head coach Pat Lamusta, as his squad trailed, 6-4, at the half. “Their goalie (Charlie Clare) also made several big saves.”

Drew Damiani led the team in points with four as he had two goals and two assists. Will Norton and Mike Murphy each scored twice while Norton also had one assist.

Kelan Cardinal had two assists and one goal while Steve Dreher had the other goal.

Aiden Norton had a season-high six ground ball and one assist.

Pioneer goalie, Ben Pimentel, made 11 saves as his record dipped to 9-6.

On May 12, the Pioneers edged host Bishop Fenwick, 9-8, in a non-league game up in Peabody.

Will Norton scored the game-winning goal with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

“These were two equally matched teams,” said Lamusta. “We rose to the occasion and had some success with the ground balls which was the difference.”

Lynnfield led this one, 6-3, at halftime but the Crusaders went on a 5-1 run in the third quarter to take a temporary one-goal lead.

Will Norton had five goals while Cardinal had two goals and three assists. Owen Considine and Damiani both scored once while Damiani also had two assists.

Murphy and A.J. Chiaradonna each had one assist.

Owen White led the team in ground balls with a season-high six while Pimentel saved 12 shots on net.

The final three games of the regular season are all at home.

On May 17, they take on Pentucket at 4 p.m. The Pioneers then play Newburyport on May 19 in the CAL finale.

Both of those games will start at 4 p.m.

The regular-season finale will be on May 22 as Winthrop comes to town. That is the team’s Senior Night as the five Pioneer seniors will be honored before the game. That start time is at 6 p.m.