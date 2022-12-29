By MAUREEN DOHERTY

NORTH READING — Nearly $1,800 in additional donations to the Transcript’s Neighbor Helping Neighbor Fund has increased the current tally to $24,812.24 for the benefit of Christian Community Service (CCS).

Several memorial donations were received this week in honor of longtime town residents whose names will be familiar to our readers – Gloria Mastro, Daniel O’Donnell, Richard Lynds and John Wiklanski.

Every donation is extremely appreciated by CCS, the all-volunteer nonprofit organization that ensures over 100 families and individuals in town receive essential services throughout the year to help pay bills and keep their pantries stocked with food from the North Reading Food Pantry at 150 Haverhill St.

On Christmas Day, two-dozen hot meals were delivered to CCS clients. Just prior to the holiday, several dozen Christmas baskets and plenty of gifts for the dozens of children whose families receive services from CCS were also delivered by their volunteers, ensuring these children received some warm clothes and a few special toys under their Christmas trees and their families had all the fixings to make a festive Christmas dinner.

The Transcript has been sponsoring the Neighbor Helping Neighbor Fund for the past 33 years and it is gratifying to say the least that our readers continue to be so generous on behalf of their neighbors in need.

We will keep the fund open through “Little Christmas,” which is next Friday, January 6. This will enable us to acknowledge any last minute donations in the newspaper by January 12.

All services provided by CCS are offered on the basis of financial need, not religious affiliation, if any, and confidentiality is assured. To inquire about services provided by CCS contact https://nrfoodpantry.org/ or call 978-276-0040 and leave a message and a volunteer will get back to you.

Do Something Nice Twice continues

As in past years, the Horseshoe Grille will continue its affiliation with the Neighbor Helping Neighbor Fund through its “do something nice twice” campaign to the end of the year. Those patrons who purchase $50 in gift cards will receive a $10 coupon for their use at the restaurant; however, if they choose to donate their $10 coupon back to the NHNF, the Horseshoe will match the donation to the NHNF too.

How to donate

The Transcript will acknowledge each donation received in print and pass all donations to CCS. Donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law, as CCS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Donations of $250 or more automatically receive a receipt in the mail. Upon request, a receipt will be sent to those giving less than $250. The donor must provide a valid name and address for the receipt to be mailed.

If you wish to remain anonymous please indicate that fact in the memo area of your check.

You may also make donations in honor of or in memory of friends or loved ones.

Please make all checks payable to “CCS,” not the newspaper!

Checks may be mailed to: North Reading Transcript “NHNF,” 26 Albion St., Wakefield MA 01880. You may also drop them off in person to our office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mon-Thu or 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Fridays, or use the night drop box slot opposite the door facing Albion Street after hours.

Checks may also be dropped off in person to the Reading Coop Bank, 170 Park St. (next to Ryer’s). You must specify to the bank teller your intention to make a donation to the Transcript’s NHNF to ensure it is recorded on the daily tally sheet that is sent to us to acknowledge in the newspaper.

Transcript 2022 NHNF donor list, WEEK 5

• A Christmas Breather– $260

• From Yun Wang & Yinhua Zhang– $250

• From George & Carolyn Stack– $200

• Happy Holidays to our friends and neighbors from Phil, Jean, Abbey & Emma Cormier– $200

• In loving memory of Gloria Mastro– $200

• From Peter & Nancy Zawistowski– $125

• From Tina & Chris Cummings– $108

• From Tom & Mary Pat DeSwarte– $100

• In memory of Richard B. Lynds– $100

• In loving memory of Daniel O’Donnell– $100

• In memory of John Wiklanski– $55

• From Donna & Gary Trentsch– $50

• Anonymous Elf– $50

WEEK 5 subtotal …..………………. $1,798.00

Previously acknowledged …………$23,014.24

NEW TOTAL ………………………… $24,812.24