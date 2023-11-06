Enjoyed spending time at the beach and with loved ones

WAKEFIELD — Wanda L. D’Alfonso of Wakefield, and formerly of Revere passed away on Sunday, October 29 at the age of 63, surrounded by loved ones. Wanda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She entered into eternal rest peacefully after a courageous battle with health complications following an aneurysm in July 2022.

Wanda was born to the late Rudolph and Wanda J. Celani (Alunni) on November 30, 1959. She was the beloved wife of Ronald D’Alfonso for over 23 years and a loving mother to Chantal DiSarro (D’Alfonso) and her husband Michael of Wakefield. She was also the sister of Edward, Roseanne, Constance, Richard, Rudolph and the late John Celani. Wanda is survived by her nephews Robert, Ryan, Brett and Joshua, as well as her grandson, Banks.

Wanda could only be described as a kind, loving person with a beauty that shone inside and out. She truly loved life and was always so positive. She enjoyed shopping, working out, going to the beach, getting her hair and nails done and dressing up for evenings out with friends and family, especially with her sisters. Her Yorkie, Bella, meant the world to her and she was passionate about helping animals. She donated to multiple animal rescues and charities. Wanda’s presence will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave. in Wakefield on Saturday, November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by funeral services on site at 2 p.m. A celebration of Wanda’s life will be held at 3 p.m. at the Crystal Community Club, 77 Preston Street in Wakefield. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.