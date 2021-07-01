Help alleviate critical blood shortage by giving the gift of life

Jul 1, 2021 by jkeating624

Published July 1, 2021

NORTH READING — The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability both locally and across the country.

But you can make a difference as soon as today, in advance of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, by attending the Blood Drive hosted by St. Theresa’s Church. The drive will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall, 63 Winter St. (the same location as the town’s polls).

Donors of all blood types – especially Type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.

Right now, the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and transplants. As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.

In addition, while summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline, this year is particularly challenging as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, leading to lower donor turnout. The need for blood doesn’t take a holiday break − patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions.

Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care. Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank you, all those who give blood July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat by mail, while supplies last. (Donors with a mailing address on file will receive their hat by mail approximately 2-4 weeks after their attempted donation.)

And, donors who give blood July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/fuel.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Blood drives July 1- 15:

North Reading

7/1 — Two sessions, one location: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Theresa’s Parish Center, 63 Winter St.

Wakefield

7/2: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wakefield Masonic Building, 370 Salem St.

7/12: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Crystal Community Club, 77 Preston St.

Melrose

7/7: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Melrose Family YMCA, 497 Main St.

Lynnfield

7/10: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Maria Goretti, Lynnfield, 112 Chestnut St.

Andover

7/13: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., La Quinta Inns and Suites, Andover, 131 River Rd.

Tewksbury

7/2 — Two sessions, one location: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Masonic Hall, 70 Victor Dr.

7/15: — Two sessions, one location: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Masonic Hall, 70 Victor Dr.

Woburn

7/14: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Hall Post 101, 194 Lexington St.

Winchester

7/8: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sons of Italy, 117 Swanton St.

7/15: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Saint Eulalia’s Church, 50 Ridge St.

Danvers

7/1: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

7/2 & 7/3: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

7/4: 9 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

7/5 to 7/8: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

7/9 to 7/11: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

7/12 to 7/15: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive

Beverly

7/6: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Herman A. Spear Post 331, 3 Judson St.

Lynn

7/6: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 177 Lynnfield St.

7/15 : 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Greater Lynn YMCA, 40 Neptune Blvd.

North Billerica

7/8: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Solomon Post 8819, 12 Phinney St.

Somerville

7/14: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Somerville Armory, 191 Highland Ave.

Facts about blood donation

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Health insights for donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the The Red Cross identifies compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood drive safety

The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

About The American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org/MA or visit Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.