NRHS CLASS of 2022 graduate Nicole Steinmeyer was one of two recipients of $500 scholarships from the North Reading Lodge Masons, formally presented on Monday by Wor. Master Bill McIntire (left) and Treasurer Rich Stratton (right). She will study Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at UMass Amherst. Missing from photo is Adam Bakr who will attend Georgia Tech. (Maureen Doherty Photo)