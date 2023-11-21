By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

NORTH READING — Four members of the North Reading High girls’ soccer team were recently named to the Cape Ann League All-Star team. There was an All-League team (First-Team All-Stars) and an All-Star team (Second-Team All-Stars).

Kierstin Higgins was a CAL All-League player and she was also a First-Team, Eastern Mass. All League member.

The sophomore striker had a team-high 18 goals and added seven assists.

“Kierstin had a breakout season for us,” said Hornets head coach Sean Killeen. “We have such a talented core of players who can score, but as a sophomore she really stepped up and found the back of the net. We are very excited about her success.”

Senior co-captain, Maggie Schulz not only made the CAL All-League team but she also made the Second Team Eastern Mass. All-Stars as well.

The three-year varsity player made 85 saves going 13-4-2 in net.

“She is the rock of our team and has been for three years,” said Killeen. “She is consistently one of the best players on the field everyday. She is also a tremendous field player as well as she also scored three goals this season.”

Maddie Vant also made the First-Team All-Stars and the second team Eastern Mass. All-Stars. The senior captain and defender had three goals and three assists.

“She constantly turns your head and her exceptional skills and athleticism becomes the expectation, the norm, but there is nothing normal about what Maddie brings to the pitch,” pointed out Killeen “She has blazing speed, ridiculous strength and she is fearless.”

Allie Lanciani was a CAL All-Star as the sophomore had 11 goals and five assists.

“Allie has the ability to break down an opponent one-on-one and finish with precision and power,” said Killeen. “But she can also find an open teammate to create scoring chances.”

This fall, the Hornets lost in the Division 3 MIAA Round of 32 playoff game to host Saugus, 1-0, in penalty kicks.

Overall, their final record was 13-4-2.

In the CAL, they ended up at 11-3-2 as they came in 3rd place in the CAL Kinney Division behind Hamilton-Wenham and Lynnfield.