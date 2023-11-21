THE NORTH READING D TEAM cheerleaders just finished an undefeated season. These fourth-graders were both first place and grand champ which means they had the highest score of the entire competition, for both the Cheer for a Cure Competition in Topsfield and their MYCA League Competition in Andover. They also placed first at the Andy Yosinoff invitational competitor held at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. The D Team cheerleaders are (front row, l-r): Natalie Lessard, Kendall Martin, Avery Carlson, Hayden Little and Paisley McKenna; (middle row, l-r): Layla Roy, Maya Biagiotti, Riley Doherty, Addie Howell, Emmy Keohan and Vivianne Dearborn; (back row, l-r): Joel Negron, Taylor Chamberland, Carmen Caruso, Eva Mendell, Ava Sucharewicz and Mya Perrotti. (Courtesy Photo)