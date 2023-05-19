NORTH READING — North Reading Parks and Recreation plans to replace KidSpot’s wooden structures in the summer of 2023. The estimated budget for this project is $225,000.

Phase 1, the demolition, site work and paving of a new ADA-compliant ramp will take place in early June utilizing $50,000 in state funding.

Phase 2, equipment installation, will be funded with an additional $100,000 secured by the town’s legislators on Beacon Hill, state Rep. Brad Jones and state Sen. Bruce Tarr, along with $75,000 slated to be appropriated from Parks and Recreation’s retained earnings through a warrant article being put forth at the Annual Town Meeting on Monday, June 12.

Public participation

The Parks and Recreation Department is inviting public participation in the planning process for new KidSpot equipment. There are two ways for the public to provide this input.

1).The public is invited to a meeting with the Recreation Committee on Monday, May 22 at 6 p.m. to provide your input on what you’d like to see at the playground. This meeting will take place at KidSpot located at 148 Chestnut Street (or the Recreation Center at 5 Central Street in case of rain).

2). The public’s ideas can also be submitted, through Monday, May 22, to Maria Brown at [email protected]

The Recreation Committee wants you to let them know your kids’ favorite playground elements (please indicate their age).

Additionally, what accessibility or inclusion elements would you like to see at KidSpot? Please attach photos of your favorite playground elements, from any source.

This public input will assist the Recreation Committee in its creation of a Request for Proposals to solicit playground designs. The final design will depend on the proposals submitted, the cost, and space restrictions at the site.

Editor’s note: This is a once in a generation opportunity for the public to share their ideas for a playground that will be enjoyed by local children for years to come. The original KidSpot was designed and built nearly 35 years ago by town volunteers, in conjunction with Parks and Recreation. These volunteers had spent over a year raising funds privately from individuals and local businesses to support a playground focusing on the needs of preschoolers. KidSpot pre-dates even the concept of Ipswich River Park by over five years as the 40+ acres IRP now occupies were under private ownership at the time, with half of it being farmland and the other half left as a sandpit following years of soil and gravel excavation.

The KidSpot playground was updated many years later and it has served this age group well, but the time has come for it to be upgraded. The Recreation Committee is looking forward to hearing from the townspeople on this important recreational project.